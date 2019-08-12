The Full Moon Arts Center in East Moriches has announced its first exhibit featuring the work of 14 artists, including Island artist Janet Culbertson, in the collective.

The show will be up for viewing until Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. An artists’ reception, with the opportunity to meet all the members of the collective, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. Local wine and refreshments will be served in the gallery and on the lawn. The public is invited to join in the celebration of this new collective.

The exhibition will be opened for viewing Friday through Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment by calling 917-608-7333 from Aug. 11 to Sept. 14. The Full Moon Arts Center, housed in an 1865 renovated barn and stable, came into existence in 2005 under the inspiration and leadership of conceptual artist Ronnie Wiener, with the express intent of creating a space and environment to allow artists of varying disciplines to create visionary work. Whether art, music, dance, performing arts or poetry, the vision then and now is to allow the spirit of free and unencumbered ideas to flourish, and then to present the result of that effort to the community at large.

Today, 13 years later, still under the influence and creative vision of its original founder, Ms. Wiener has welcomed a new group of East End artists to pursue their individual visions in the same collaborative environment. “Each artist brings their individual talent and vision to a collective that continues to inspire our work and commitment,” said Ms. Wiener. Jamie Forbes Gallery. The center is located at 6 Moriches Ave., East Moriches, N.Y., 11940.

