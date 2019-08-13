Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Howard Francis Jackson

Howard Francis Jackson of Shelter Island, formerly of Garden City, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was 94 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 7 p.m.. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment with U.S. Air Force honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Mitchell Post 281, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital or Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

