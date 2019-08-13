Weather Service: Thunderstorm in Tuesday’s forecast

Shelter Island might be in for some heavy weather later in the day on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There’s a chance of thunderstorms after noon that could produce heavy rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain at about 74 degrees throughout the day, according to the NWS, with a southwest wind at 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm is in forecast. The low temperature will be 68 degrees, and the wind will remain out of the southwest at 6 to 9 mph.

