Weather Service: Thunderstorm in Tuesday’s forecast

MARTIN BURKE PHOTO Dawn, West Neck Harbor.

Shelter Island might be in for some heavy weather later in the day on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There’s a chance of thunderstorms after noon that could produce heavy rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain at about 74 degrees throughout the day, according to the NWS, with a southwest wind at 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm is in forecast. The low temperature will be 68 degrees, and the wind will remain out of the southwest at 6 to 9 mph.

