Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Lauren G. Dickerson, 65, of Shelter Island was stopped on Aug. 5 for making an improper left turn. After further investigation she was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana. After arraignment at Justice Court, the defendant was released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

On Aug. 8, Bryon E. Thomas, 33, of the Bronx was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief, involving damage to property over $250. The defendant was processed, released on $500 station house bail and issued an appearance ticket to report to Justice Court at a later date.

Robin E. O’Reilly, 54, of New York City was arrested on Aug. 8. While driving on North Ferry Road, the defendant hit a parked car after moving from the lane unsafely. Upon further investigation, the defendant was arrested for driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was processed, held overnight and arraigned at Justice Court. She was released in her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Sean A. Miller of Farmingville was ticketed on Aug. 6 for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

On Aug. 6, Richard L. Hlavacek of Leonia, N.J., received a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. That date, Ruth Shortt of Brooklyn was ticketed for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

John B. Ludlow of Steamboat Springs, Colo. was ticketed for inadequate stop lamps on North Ferry Road on on Aug. 6.

On Aug. 7, Anya L. Silverman-Stoloff of S. Orange, N.J. was ticketed on South Ferry Road for no headlamps in inclement weather.

Thomas A. Cunningham of Shelter Island received a summons on North Cartwright Road on Aug. 7 for speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Herve C. Benard of New York City was ticketed on Aug. 9 on Manwaring Road for violating equipment regulations for a limited use vehicle (Vespa).

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was issued a summons on Aug. 10 for a noise disturbance after permitting numerous dogs to bark continuously for more than 10 minutes. A second ticket was issued on Aug. 12 for permitting dogs to bark continuously for 15 minutes.

Robert Delaney of Babylon received a ticket from a bay constable on Aug. 10 for not having a sound-producing device aboard his vessel near Wades Beach.

Joel Ricardo of Jamaica was ticketed in Crab Creek Channel on Aug. 10 for having insufficient personal flotation devices for four passengers.

David Hoffman of New York City was ticketed for having an expired registration on a motorboat in West Neck Harbor on Aug. 10. Oliver Hobert was given a summons on Aug. 11 for anchoring as a non-resident outside the anchorage area of Coecles Harbor.

James J. Abrahams of Boca Raton Fla. received a ticket on Aug. 11 for having an unregistered motor boat in Coecles Harbor.

Accidents

Jeremey Seapsealy Tahari of New York City was driving a car westbound on Shore Road on Aug. 12 when he attempted to turn south onto Prospect Road. The turn was too wide, and the front passenger side tire struck the curb and caused the wheel to break from the car. The driver said he was still learning to drive a manual vehicle and was having trouble shifting gears while making the turn. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Aug. 12 a pickup truck operated by John S. Ketcham of Shelter Island was pulling onto North Ferry Road from Winthrop Road when it sideswiped a van driven by Amjad Javaid of Sayville. Damage exceeded $1,000.

A van operated by Juan P. Orellana of Central Islip struck a telephone pole on South Midway Road on Aug. 8. No injuries were reported and damage exceeded $1,000.

A Ford Suburban owned by John H. Needham of Shelter Island was struck while parked in the parking lot of Coecles Harbor Marina at 18 Hudson Avenue on Aug. 11 by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Other reports

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Aug. 6, Cartwright Aug. 7, Aug. 8 in the Center. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center Aug. 7, 8, 10 and 12.

On Aug. 6 a town employee found a solar power supply line had been severed from a speed sign; police confirmed it was criminal mischief.

Police opened an investigation in Cartwright Aug. 8.

Criminal mischief was reported Aug. 8 in Westmoreland; personal items were reported missing.

On Aug. 9, a caller reported a fence being built on or near his property line; police referred the complaint to Building Department.

On Aug. 10, a Center caller complained about light from a neighbor’s residence; the caller was referred to the Building Department.

A trespass report was made in the Center on Aug 11, stating that a person was trying to remove items. An affidavit of trespass was filed.

Two missing kayaks were reported on Aug. 12; the caller said they had been missing about a week. Both were found in the police impound.

A cellphone found on Ram Island Road was turned in to police on Aug. 12. An officer was able to locate the owner setting up for the Chicken BBQ with the Shelter Island Fire Department.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to 10 calls for assistance. Eight patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital, one to Southampton.

Animal Incidents

On Aug. 8, a caller reported a dog who suffered an apparent seizure. Animal Control Officer Zahler phoned the caller and advised appropriate action.

On Aug. 9 a dead deer was reported on a West Neck roadway and referred to the Highway Department for removal.

There were several reports of dogs at large; owners were advised to keep the animals under control.

On Aug. 9, a Menantic caller reported a dead animal on a split rail fence. Police responded and observed a dead rabbit on the fence and determined it was likely dropped there by a hawk.

On Aug. 10, a Ram Island caller reported a bat in the house; it had been contained in a waste basket. The officer talked the owner through releasing the bat outdoors.

On Aug. 11, a caller reported a seagull entangled in a fishing line at the North Ferry dock. The animal control officer attempted unsuccessfully to capture the gull.

Alarms

On Aug. 8, at a Ram Island residence, a second story general fire alarm was activated. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Reiter said painters’ activity and heat on the second floor were the cause. It was not a false alarm. SIFD responded to an Aug. 12 fire alarm in West Neck; SIFD Chief Reiter said it was false.

Traffic Control Officers

55 parking tickets were issued this week

Comments

comments