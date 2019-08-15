What’s happening: Aug. 15, 2019

TENNIS TOURNEY

The Shelter Island Library tennis tournament fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Shelter Island School Courts. Moussa Drame Tennis Academy sponsors the round robin event which features men’s, women’s and co-ed teams. Entry is $250. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.com for more information.

INTERCAMBIO

The library hosts Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Featuring English and Spanish speakers in conversation and light refreshments.

FAMILY FUN

Mashomack Preserve and The Nature Conservancy invite the public for some family fun at the normally off-limits Andy Warhol Preserve in Montauk on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will create art on the same spot where Mr. Warhol sought inspiration. After a short hike through the moorlands of Montauk, artist Grace Markman will lead guests in building sculptures. Contact the Preserve for reservations and directions. 631-749-4219, [email protected]

CARNIVAL

Hay Beach presents its annual carnival and block party on Saturday, Aug. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of 10 Hay Beach Road. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided to all Hay Beach residents and guests. The rain date is Aug. 24. RSVP accepts only to 631-749-1972.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

ARTSI

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of ARTSI’s studio tours on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. It features the works of 16 Shelter Island artists working in various mediums including painting, sculpture, computer and fabric art and is open to the public free of charge.

DUCK RACE

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presents its annual duck race on Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Volunteer Park Bridge Street. The $20 entry fee sponsors a rubber ducky and supports community events. First prize is 10% of proceeds, second prize is 5% of proceeds and third prize is 2.5% of proceeds. To purchase a rubber ducky call 877-893-2290 or visit shelterislandchamber.org/duck-race.

NEXT WEEK

ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR

The 56th Annnual Art Show and Craft Fair presented by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island School. It will feature fine arts, quality crafts and a Shelter Island Gift Section. shelterislandchamber.org.

ANIMAL ADOPTION

ARF presents Tailgating, a cat and dog adoption event at the police station on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have a dog at home and are serious about adopting another, please bring them with you for a mandatory meet and greet. Free admission, adoption fees apply. For more information contact [email protected]

GREEN EXPO

The annual Green Expo will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Hall on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Sylvester Manor is hosting its third annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the farm. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at sylvestermanor.org.

CONCERT AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor presents Los Hacheros performing at its Creekside Concert on Sunday, Aug. 25. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and kids under 10 are free. sylvestermanor.org.

LONG ISLAND WINES

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents a tasting and talk about Long Island wines with winemaker and oenologist Thomas Spotteck on Sug. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Donation: $10.

COMING UP

SNAPPER DERBY

The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island. Bring your largest snapper or bluefish to the weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall. Featuring prizes for the largest bluefish or snapper and the top two pieces of art. Remember to release what you aren’t going to eat. Free. Open to kids under 14. T-shirt sponsors are needed and can sign up for $250 by Aug. 28. Donations are appreciated. Make checks payable to Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and send to Binder Pools, P.O. Box 1960, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Trio, a violin, piano and cello ensemble for its fourth concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Trio will be presenting their “Light and Matter” program, performing music by Scriabin, Haydn, Fauré and Schubert. A meet-the-artist reception will follow featuring wine and cheese. Donations are appreciated.

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

across the moat

ART SHOW

Chaos Theory Gallery in Sag Harbor presents a show featuring the work of talented creatives called “synchronicity” through August. The show is curated by interior designer Alexandra Hayden and showcases a combination of photography, sculptural pieces and furniture. Visit the gallery to see the shows Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 112 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, NY 11963, or by appointment by calling 646- 549- 5492.

