ARF presents Tailgating, a cat and dog adoption event at the police station on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have a dog at home and are serious about adopting another, please bring them with you for a mandatory meet and greet. Free admission, adoption fees apply. For more information contact [email protected]

Reading is fun! Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to help pull in a 300- foot haul seine and get a look at the creatures and plants that live in the sea. Seek out striped bass, bluefish, porgies, fluke, flounder and several species of crab. This demonstration of a traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for the whole family. 631-749-1001.

The Library presents “Escape the Library” on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Do you have what it takes to beat the game? Assemble a team to uncover clues and use the powers of deduction to solve the riddles of our escape room before time runs out. A fabulous activity for enthusiasts of word games, logic puzzles, mystery and mayhem. Each group will have 30 minutes to complete the challenge. Signup is strongly encouraged to reserve game times. Six people per game.

What if you had animal teeth? Visit Mashomack Preserve on Friday, Aug. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon to find out. Imagine if your front teeth fell out and were replaced by a beaver’s! Examine animal skulls, learn about different types of teeth, make a craft and play a fun game. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

Fish on: The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island. Bring your largest snapper or bluefish to the weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall. Featuring prizes for the largest bluefish or snapper and the top two pieces of art. Remember to release what you aren’t going to eat. Free. Open to kids under 14. T-shirt sponsors are needed and can sign up for $250 by Aug. 28. Donations are appreciated. Make checks payable to Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and send to Binder Pools, P.O. Box 1960, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

