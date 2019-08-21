ZBA expected to discuss Pridwin application

It won’t be decision time Wednesday night when the Zoning Board of Appeals meets for a work session, but it’s expected that members will discuss the application from Glenn and Gregg Petry for renovations to the Pridwin Hotel.

Glenn Petry outlined plans in July for a two-phase project to renovate the main building, make changes to cottages and parking on the property, and add an “activities center” that would be used by guests, but also provide a place to hold weddings and other special events.

He told a crowd that crammed the meeting room at Town Hall and spilled over into the corridor that he and his brother don’t envision all operations happening on the property concurrently.

Person after person had kind words to say about the plans until near the end of the meeting. Jack Sahl, who owns a neighboring property, asked that no decision be reached until his attorney, Albert D’Agostino, could be at the next regular session that is called for Wednesday, August 28.

At this week’s ZBA work session, members air concerns they might have about the applications and, perhaps, suggest compromises from the brothers in order to approve the applications.

This week’s meeting tonight is at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

[email protected]

Comments

comments