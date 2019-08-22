Island calendar: Aug. 22, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., Library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., Library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., Library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Art: The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields Exhibit “Where Art Life Met Island Life” open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-749-0025.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues: Tim Dalton will discuss underwater photography during Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. at the Library. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Art: The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields Exhibit “Where Art Life Met Island Life” open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-749-0025.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Book club: The Library hosts a gathering of the Bronte Book Club at 11 a.m. to discuss “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

Fundraiser: Sylvester Manor hosts its Windmill Cocktail Party Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. at Windmill Field. Tickets: $125. sylvestermanor.org.

Family fun: Visit Mashomack Preserve from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to help pull in a 300’ haul seine and get a look at the creatures and plants that live in the sea. Seek out striped bass, bluefish, porgies, fluke, flounder and several species of crab. This demonstration of a traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for the whole family. 631-749-1001.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Concert: Sylvester Manor presents Los Hacheros performing at its Creekside Concert at 5 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission: $35 in advance; $40 at the door; free for kids 10 and under. sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Book club: The Library hosts a gathering of the Mystery Monday Book Club at 5 p.m. to discuss “Magic Hour” by Susan Isaacs.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Escape: The Library presents “Escape the Library” from 5 to 7 p.m. Do you have what it takes to beat the game? Assemble a team to uncover clues and use the powers of deduction to solve the riddles of our escape room before time runs out! A fabulous activity for enthusiasts of word games, logic puzzles, mystery and mayhem! Each group will have 30 minutes to complete the challenge. Signup is strongly encouraged to reserve game times. Six people per game.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

Talk: The Library hosts a talk on “Long Island and the Rise of American Air Power” with Edward Furey at 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Art: The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields Exhibit “Where Art Life Met Island Life” open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-749-0025.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Sept. 14: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Sept. 23: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

