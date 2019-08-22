Legal Notices: August 22, 2019

These two legal notices appeared in the Aug. 22, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 25th day of September, 2019 at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. or thereafter. Applications may be heard in any order. 1. A hearing on the application of P. Barry Cosgrove at 42A New York Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone AA Revert to A, on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/06/03/19.1. Applicant wishes to keep an existing AC unit in a non-conforming location, thus a side yard variance of 4′ is required.

2. A hearing on the application of B. DeCarlo Lane at 84 Peconic Avenue, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone A, near Shore Overlay District, on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/25/01/10. Applicant wishes to amend the resolution #19-2018 and requests to replace the first floor and the foundation of the existing structure, therefore the house will be all new construction. All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place. By Order of the Zoning Board of Appeals Doug Matz, Chairman

SUFFOLK COUNTY NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

The County Comptroller has received the Tax Rolls from the town tax receiver, indicating unpaid taxes therein. Unless such unpaid taxes with interest and accrued penalties are paid on or before August 31, 2019, the property against which said taxes are levied will be advertised for tax sale that is to be held on December 6, 2019. The tax rolls will remain open for examination in the Suffolk County Comptroller’s office in Riverhead. Any taxpayer interested may send a brief description of his property to the County Comptroller and the amount of the unpaid tax, if any, will be forwarded to him. (Note: Tax Sale advertising for the 2019 sale will be at the rate of $20.00 per item, collectible after August 31, 2019.) JOHN M. KENNEDY, JR. SUFFOLK COUNTY COMPTROLLER

