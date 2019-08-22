Saturday’s Green Expo has something for everyone

Ask an Islander what’s the most significant issue and the answer is likely to be water quality.

Water has always been a critical concern, although at one time it was with quantity more than quality. But studies done by Suffolk County and the United States Geological Survey have revealed a more urgent need for locals to get their water tested and to take steps to reduce the nitrogen content in drinking water.

Whether it’s to get a sample of your water tested or to learn about nitrogen-reducing septic systems, the Green Expo is the place to be on Saturday, as the event celebrates its 10th anniversary. It’s all happening on the grounds of the American Legion Post between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Town’s Green Options Committee, the Expo attracts representatives from a wide number of environmental organizations, committees and vendors promoting environmentally friendly products.

Penny and John Kerr will provide musical entertainment and Penny will also offer tips on recycling.

At the Green Options table, consultant, author and blogger Jacquelyn A. Ottman from New York City will be on hand to talk about sustainability strategy, green marketing and eco-innovation. Ms. Ottman chairs the Manhattan Solid Waste Advisory Board.

Green Options Committee Chairman Tim Purtell described Ms. Ottman as “very engaging.”

Her books include “The New Rules of Green Marketing: Strategies, Tools, and Inspiration for Sustainable Branding.” She has advised Fortune 500 companies, including GE, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, along with the United States Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Label. She maintains blogs at GreenMarketing.com and at WeHateToWaste.com.

GreenLogic will have information about solar energy and a representative of the South Fork Wind Farm will also be at Green Expo.

Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman will be holding a raffle with three lucky winners each taking home green composters.

Peder Larsen and his daughter Meg will be showing the Fuji Clean I/A (Innovative Alternative) septic system they’ve been recommending to Islanders. A representative of SeptiTech will be on hand with the latest nitrogen-reducing septic system to be approved for use in Suffolk County. Representatives of two other I/A septic systems approved by Suffolk County, Norweco and Hydro-Action, will also be on hand.

Sylvester Manor’s Sara Gordon will provide information about existing sustainability initiatives.

Others who will be participating Saturday are representatives from the Group for the East End, John’s Gas Service, SUNation, Long Island Plant Initiative, Long Island Invasive Species Management Area, The Nature Conservancy that manages Mashomack Preserve, Peconic Land Trust, Shelter Island Friends of Trees and Shelter Island Trail Club.

Many town committees will have representatives on site, including the Water Advisory Committee, the Water Quality Improvement Projects Advisory Board and the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board.

