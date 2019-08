“The World Below” is the theme of Friday Night Dialogues with Islander and underwater photographer Timothy Dalton on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Library.

Mr. Dalton will discuss his exploits as an underwater photographer who focuses on sharks, whales, large fish and other creatures under the sea.

The presentation is in conjunction with a display of Mr. Dalton’s work in the library’s community room.

