The Shelter Island Friends of Music is very proud to present the esteemed Lysander Piano Trio in concert on Sunday Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

This event, the fourth in its 2019 series, will encompass the music of Haydn, Scriabin, Faure and Franz Schubert. The Schubert selection is his second piano trio, op. 100, one of the grand masterworks in the chamber music catalogue, with moments both playful and serene.

The Lysander musicians (consisting of piano, violin and cello) have played both individually and as a trio in the great concert venues of the world and have had relationships with both Juilliard and the Perlman Music Program.

The concert will be held in the splendid acoustics of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and will be followed by a wine, cheese (and cookies!) reception. A good will offering will be gratefully accepted at the door.

