The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presented its annual duck race on Aug. 18 at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street.

The $20 entry fee sponsored a rubber ducky and supports community events. First prize was 10% of proceeds, second prize was 5% of proceeds and third prize was 2.5% of proceeds.

This happy couple’s duck won the Chamber of Commerce Duck Race. And they are on their honeymoon. Congratulations to the Schragels!

