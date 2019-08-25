Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Peter Gray Farrar Jr.

Peter (Pete) Gray Farrar Jr. passed away on Monday, Aug. 12 at his home in Chula Vista, Calif.

Pete was born in New York City on April 17, 1980, and throughout his life spent significant time in Los Angeles, New York City, Shelter Island, and most recently, San Diego.

He was an incredibly creative person, his family said, and a deep, intuitive thinker. To his core he was a man of great integrity, and lived his life with strong loyalties to his people. He approached each day with a private fortitude, an incredible sense of humor, and a lot of pride.

Pete worked very hard to create a rich and meaningful life for himself, his family said. He was an impressive craftsman and a lover of the natural world. His passions and talents led him to strong interests in bowhunting and backcountry camping, music, cooking, and working with his hands.

Pete was initially trained in construction and moved on to master the art of fine woodworking and welding. He was highly regarded as a licensed machinist at his place of work, Solar Turbines.

Pete is survived by his mother, Linda Vincent of Rhinebeck, N.Y., his father Peter Farrar Sr. of Shelter Island, his grandmother Barbara Kinnee of Rhinebeck, his two sisters, Julenne Mounts of Kula, Hawaii and Kate Farrar of Hudson, N.Y., his beloved dog Bricks, and friends that stretch from coast to coast.

A West Coast memorial is set for Sept. 7 in Chula Vista and an East Coast memorial will follow later in the fall, with date and time to be decided.

Pete’s family and loved ones are deeply heartbroken by his death, which came far too soon.

Though Pete has left his mark on the world, he had much more love and talent to share with all who knew him.

