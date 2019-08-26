Gardiner’s Bay Country Club champions

The future is bright at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.

Last Sunday evening was an awards presentation to remember. Over 180 kids, parents and grandparents attended a sumptuous dinner created by Chef Sebastian Bliss and a fun prize presentation by yours truly.

A big thank you to all the parents who entrust their children to us for the summer and a massive shout-out to all our junior golfers who have made Gardiner’s Bay Country Club No. 1 in the world in the Operation 36 Worldwide league standings. There are over 450 facilities throughout the U.S.A., U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Quite an achievement kids, well played!

A personal big thank you to my golf staff, especially assistant professionals Valerie LaPapa, Dan Lockhart and Sammy Sicard who are an integral and vital part of the success and advancement of your juniors and our golf program. Also, special thanks to our General Manager Charlie Marcus, and heads of department, Sebastian Bliss, Tim Gorman and Peter Olsavsky for their tireless work all season long.

Looking forward to seeing everyone over the Labor Day festivities.

Remember, hit it straight, far, and not too often!

2019 Junior Program Awards

JUNIOR OF THE YEAR

Patrick Farrell Jr.

Championships

SENIOR BOYS CHAMPION – Char Russekoff

SENIOR BOYS RUNNER UP – Cullen McCarthy

GIRLS CHAMPION – Mia Wilutis

GIRLS RUNNER UP – Claire Nowikas

JUNIOR BOYS CHAMPION – Thomas Kronenberg

JUNIOR BOYS RUNNER UP – Patrick ‘Little P’ Farrell Jr.

Boys MOST IMPROVED – Max Carey

Girls MOST IMPROVED – Clementine Golden

‘AUNTIE’ KAY SESSA AWARD

‘Best Attitude’ – Mackie Savage

NANCY BYRNE AWARD

‘Most Spirit’ – Annabelle Birch

THE CAREY CUP

‘Most Dedication’ – Paul & Bryan Carey

Boys OPERATION 36 CHAMPION

EAGLES – Paul Carey

OSPREYS – Max Carey

Girls OPERATION 36 CHAMPION

EAGLES – Anna Wong

OSPREYS – Georgia Carey

Boys OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT CHAMPION

Boys (7 & under) – William Hynes

Boys (8-9) – Oliver McDonald

Boys (10-11) – Henry Atlas

Boys (12+) – Cullen McCarthy

Girls OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT CHAMPION

Girls (7 & under) – Lea Daraviras

Girls (8-9) – Georgia Carey

Girls (10-11) – Era Inglis-Nela

Girls (12+) – Anna Wong

Boys DRIVING CHAMPION

Boys (7 & under) – Brady Savage

Boys (8-9) – Leo Hayes

Boys (10-11) – Lance DiBenedetto

Boys (12+) – Bryan Carey Jr.

Girls DRIVING CHAMPION

Girls (7 & under) – Annabelle Birch

Girls (8-9) – Chase Powers

Girls (10-11) – Lily Elson

Girls (12+) – Georgia Wilutis

Boys CHIPPING CHAMPION

Boys (7 & under) – Tucker Ward

Boys (8-9) – Kipper Savage

Boys (10-11) – Max Notley

Boys (12+) – Dan Nowikas

Girls CHIPPING CHAMPION

Girls (7 & under) – Ava Johnson

Girls (8-9) – Parker Pettibone

Girls (10-11) – Logan Powers

Girls (12+) – Juliana LaPapa

Boys PUTTING CHAMPION

Boys (7 & under) – Luke Nolan

Boys (8-9) – William Birch

Boys (10-11) – Ben Nowikas

Boys (12+) – Kyle Hahn

Girls PUTTING CHAMPION

Girls (7 & under) – Lila Notley

Girls (8-9) – Georgia Carrier

Girls (10-11) – Hayden Van Zandt

Girls (12+) – Sonia Atlas

