Gardiner’s Bay Country Club champions

The future is bright at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club.
Last Sunday evening was an awards presentation to remember. Over 180 kids, parents and grandparents attended a sumptuous dinner created by Chef Sebastian Bliss and a fun prize presentation by yours truly.
A big thank you to all the parents who entrust their children to us for the summer and a massive shout-out to all our junior golfers who have made Gardiner’s Bay Country Club No. 1 in the world in the Operation 36 Worldwide league standings. There are over 450 facilities throughout the U.S.A., U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
Quite an achievement kids, well played!
A personal big thank you to my golf staff, especially assistant professionals Valerie LaPapa, Dan Lockhart and Sammy Sicard who are an integral and vital part of the success and advancement of your juniors and our golf program. Also, special thanks to our General Manager Charlie Marcus, and heads of department, Sebastian Bliss, Tim Gorman and Peter Olsavsky for their tireless work all season long.
Looking forward to seeing everyone over the Labor Day festivities.
Remember, hit it straight, far, and not too often!
2019 Junior Program Awards
JUNIOR OF THE YEAR
Patrick Farrell Jr.
Championships
SENIOR BOYS CHAMPION – Char Russekoff
SENIOR BOYS RUNNER UP – Cullen McCarthy
GIRLS CHAMPION – Mia Wilutis
GIRLS RUNNER UP – Claire Nowikas
JUNIOR BOYS CHAMPION – Thomas Kronenberg
JUNIOR BOYS RUNNER UP – Patrick ‘Little P’ Farrell Jr.
Boys MOST IMPROVED – Max Carey
Girls MOST IMPROVED – Clementine Golden
‘AUNTIE’ KAY SESSA AWARD
‘Best Attitude’ – Mackie Savage
NANCY BYRNE AWARD
‘Most Spirit’ – Annabelle Birch
THE CAREY CUP
‘Most Dedication’ – Paul & Bryan Carey
Boys OPERATION 36 CHAMPION
EAGLES – Paul Carey
OSPREYS – Max Carey
Girls OPERATION 36 CHAMPION
EAGLES – Anna Wong
OSPREYS – Georgia Carey
Boys OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT CHAMPION
Boys (7 & under) – William Hynes
Boys (8-9) – Oliver McDonald
Boys (10-11) – Henry Atlas
Boys (12+) – Cullen McCarthy
Girls OVERALL DRIVE, CHIP & PUTT CHAMPION
Girls (7 & under) – Lea Daraviras
Girls (8-9) – Georgia Carey
Girls (10-11) – Era Inglis-Nela
Girls (12+) – Anna Wong
Boys DRIVING CHAMPION
Boys (7 & under) – Brady Savage
Boys (8-9) – Leo Hayes
Boys (10-11) – Lance DiBenedetto
Boys (12+) – Bryan Carey Jr.
Girls DRIVING CHAMPION
Girls (7 & under) – Annabelle Birch
Girls (8-9) – Chase Powers
Girls (10-11) – Lily Elson
Girls (12+) – Georgia Wilutis
Boys CHIPPING CHAMPION
Boys (7 & under) – Tucker Ward
Boys (8-9) – Kipper Savage
Boys (10-11) – Max Notley
Boys (12+) – Dan Nowikas
Girls CHIPPING CHAMPION
Girls (7 & under) – Ava Johnson
Girls (8-9) – Parker Pettibone
Girls (10-11) – Logan Powers
Girls (12+) – Juliana LaPapa
Boys PUTTING CHAMPION
Boys (7 & under) – Luke Nolan
Boys (8-9) – William Birch
Boys (10-11) – Ben Nowikas
Boys (12+) – Kyle Hahn
Girls PUTTING CHAMPION
Girls (7 & under) – Lila Notley
Girls (8-9) – Georgia Carrier
Girls (10-11) – Hayden Van Zandt
Girls (12+) – Sonia Atlas