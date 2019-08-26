Whitebread Regatta is back in October

October 5, 2019 will mark the 26th year of the Whitebread Regatta.

The 30-nautical-mile race, sponsored by the Cutchogue’s Peconic Bay Sailing Association, will start in Little Peconic Bay, circumnavigating Shelter Island, and finishing in Cutchogue Harbor.

The race traditionally attracts between 70 and 100 sailing vessels ranging from 24 to 59 feet.

Spinnaker, non-spinnaker and multi-hull vessels are sailed by experienced, competitive crews, as well as first-timers and families enjoying the excitement and beauty of this interesting and challenging sailing venue. There is a reduced entry fee for first-time participants.

The day culminates with an awards party, live music, local North Fork wine and beer and delicious food at the Cutchogue Harbor Marina.

For entry details and dockage go to pbsa.us and click on Whitebread 26.

