The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Aug. 5, 2019 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Jaime A. Alvizurez Gomez of Shelter Island, to unlicensed driving, with a fine of $40 plus $93, and a turn signal violation with a fine of $50 plus $93, covering no inspection certificate.

Jose R. Argueta of Huntington, to safety violations, covering a highway tax violation, fined $150.

Thomas P. Dabb of Plainfield, N.J., to a parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Elmer N. Garcia of Westhampton Beach, to unlicensed driving, covering a stop sign violation, fined $300 plus $93.

Matthew R. Jankite of Greenport, to disorderly conduct, fined $150 plus $125; to 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed driving, covering a turn signal violation and interlock violation, fined $200 plus $93; to disorderly conduct, reduced from 2nd-degree harassment, covering charges of petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and trespass, fined $200 plus $125.

Avazbek Kamalov of Silver Spring, Md. to a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Edward J. Kiaer of Shelter Island to a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Eric R. Kraus of Shelter Island, to a turn signal violation, fined $25 plus $63.

Cole A. Kringstein of New York City, to having no personal flotation devices, fined $40.

David Larsen of Morristown, N.J. to driving while intoxicated, fined $400 plus $260 and a 90-day suspension.

Scott A. Lechmanski of Shelter Island, to driving while intoxicated, fined $1,000 plus $400, with a 6-month license revoke, 12-month ignition interlock device and 3 years probation.

Maria Moreno De Riquelme of Greenport, to unlicensed driving, covering a license plate violation, fined $25 plus $93.

Sarah G. Payne of Shelter Island, to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, fined $750 plus $400; aggravated unlicensed operation, fined $300 plus $93, with a 6-month revoke and 3 years probation. Charges of possession of marijuana were covered by the plea.

Mark H. Stenberg of New York, N.Y., to having no personal flotation devices aboard his vessel, fined $50.

Juan C. Vargas of East Hampton, to a parking violation, fined $25 plus $25.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear were: Michael J. Benevente of Manorville, Josue David Carney

Luna of Gaithersburg, Md., Nicholas R. Safford of Topsham, Me.

The judge recused herself from the case against Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island for noise disturbances.

Thirty-three cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 17 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 16 at the request of the court.

