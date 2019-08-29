EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Art: The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields exhibit, “Where Art Life Met Island Life” open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-749-0025.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Young naturalists: What if you had animal teeth? Visit Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon to find out. Imagine if your front teeth fell out and were replaced by a beaver’s! Examine animal skulls, learn about different types of teeth, make a craft and play a fun game. Ages 4 and up. 631-49-1001.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserves happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/ grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues: The library presents Richard Zoglin discussing “Elvis in Vegas” at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Art: The Shelter Island History Center presents an Alan Shields exhibit, “Where Art Life Met Island Life” open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 631-749-0025.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Shakespeare: The library hosts Shakespeare in the Community at 12:30 p.m. discussing “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Piano Trio at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. A meet-the-artist post-concert reception featuring wine and cheese will follow. Free. Donations appreciated. Details: shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org, facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Art: The Shelter Island Library is hosting an artists reception for an exhibit featuring watercolors by Shelter Island Senior Center Students on from 5 to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Discussion: The Shelter Island Library hosts “Great Decisions, Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” at 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Lecture: The library presents essayist and broadcaster David Bouchier at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

OD prevention: The Shelter Island Library is hosting an opioid overdose prevention program at 11 a.m.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers public-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from noon to 3 p.m. for $25. sylvestermanor.org.

Amphibians: Visit Mashomack Preserve from 3 to 4:30 p.m. to meet the amphibians and reptiles of Mashomack. Join Alex Novarro, Mashomack’s new conservation & outreach manager and amphibian expert, to learn about our “herps.” Brief introduction will be followed by a field session to capture and identify local salamanders and frogs. 631-749-1001.

Concert: Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Jakub Jozef Orlinski, winner XXIV Grand Finals Metropolitan National Auditions. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church at 8 p.m. Free. jakubjozeforlinski.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Seed saving: Sylvester Manor offers a vegetable garden seed saving workshop from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library book club will gather at 5 p.m. to dicuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 9: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Sept. 23: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments