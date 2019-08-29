Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Matthew R. Jankite, 30, of Brentwood was arrested after police responded to a violent dispute on Aug. 24, where the suspect fled the residence on foot. With the assistance of Southold Town Police K9, a search was conducted and he was located at North Ferry terminal where he was arrested on charges of 3rd-degree robbery, 2nd-degree strangulation, 4th-degree grand larceny, 3rd-degree sexual abuse, preventing an emergency call and 3rd-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury. He was processed at police headquarters. Following arraignment at Justice Court, he was remanded to Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Kamran Hashemzadeh, 26, of San Francisco, Calif. was arrested on Aug. 25 following a report and investigation at the South Ferry terminal of a suspect causing property damage. He was processed at police headquarters and later released on $500 station house bail with an appearance ticket to return to Justice Court at a later date.

On Aug. 25,, Elizabeth Ann Lewis, 29, of Earlville, N.Y. was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a stop for a traffic violation. She was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court where she was released without bail and ordered to return to court at a later date.

John C. Kimmelmann, 51, of Shelter Island, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with 2nd-degree forgery as a result of an investigation into a signature forgery on a check. He was held overnight and later arraigned before Justice Court where he was released on $1,000 bail and directed to return at a later date.

Summonses

Matthew L. Detmer of New York City was given a summons on Aug. 20 for driving with a suspended/revoked registration on North Ferry Rd.

Eric J. Koszalka of Shelter Island was ticketed on Aug. 21 on Clinton Avenue for having an uninspected motor vehicle.

Thomas F. Marra of Irvington, N.Y. received a summons on Aug. 21 on New York Avenue for speeding 37 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Julio Trujillo Osorio of Riverhead was ticketed on North Menantic Rd. on Aug. 22 for speeding 45 mph in a 35 mph zone.

William R. Sulahian of Shelter Island was ticketed on Aug. 24 on South Ferry Road for driving an uninspected motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

Edwin B. Mishkin of New York City was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road on Aug. 24.

Lisa J. Darling of North Attleborough, Mass. received a summons on Aug. 25 on South Ferry Road for driving while using a cellphone.

Jeffrey E. Schwarz of New York City was ticketed on South Ferry Rd. on Aug. 26 for operating with a suspended/revoked registration.

A bay constable issued a summons to Jessica Serto Gonzalez of Jamaica, Queens on Aug. 25 for fishing off Reel Point without a valid NY State marine fishing registration.

Raymond Sidney Smith of Greenport was ticketed on Aug. 24 off Crescent Beach for having a child under 12 not wearing a personal flotation device on board a vessel.

Alfonso Ponce of Brooklyn was ticketed off Reel Point on Aug. 24 for having fish of a size less than specified.

Amado Garcia of Brooklyn was issued a summons on Aug. 24 off Reel Point for fishing without a valid marine fishing registration.

Other Reports

On Aug. 20, 21, 22 and 25, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center, and in West Neck on Aug. 20.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights Aug. 21 and 25 and in the Center Aug. 23.

A complainant reported a possible scam on Aug. 20. On Aug. 20 a Silver Beach resident inquired about surrendering a firearm; police retrieved the weapon, which the caller wished to have destroyed.

Police assisted with moving downed wires in Silver Beach on Aug. 20, securing them to a tree to let cars and trucks safely pass underneath.

On Aug. 21, police responded to a call from Hay Beach where a man was stuck in an elevator between the 1st and 2nd floors. The Shelter island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and were able to release the hydraulics to assist the elevator to the main floor. The caller was removed without incident.

On Aug. 23, an officer on patrol observed a tree that had snapped and broken wires. PSEG was notified and responded. The Shelter Island Highway Department removed debris. Dering Harbor ground maintenance was notified of trees down on Gardiner Way and Harbor Lane.

On Aug. 23, a person was reported to have boarded the ferry in Greenport without paying, then fell asleep on the boat. Police interviewed the subject, who reported getting out of the hospital the night before and was trying to get back home.

Police attempted to conduct a noise reading of a Sylvester Manor fundraiser concert on Aug. 25,but were unable due to wind speeds in excess of 15 mph.

Bay constables conducted Town Landing Permit inspections at 23 landings, checking 188 vessels and impounding nine unpermitted vessels on Aug. 16.

On Aug. 23, a paddle boarder was reported having trouble navigating the current near the South Ferry slips. Bay constables and Sag Harbor harbormaster responded and made sure the boarder was on the beach safely.

A bay constable on patrol noticed a catamaran off Silver Beach on Aug. 25 with its mast flipped over onto its side, lying across the vessel’s pontoons. The operator requested assistance and the bay constable towed the vessel back to Silver Beach.

On Aug. 25, a bay constable mapped a section of West Neck Bay that needs to be dredged to aid navigation into the Harbor View boat basin.

Alarms

On Aug. 20 a caller reported smoke from a house on Lori Lane. SIFD responded. Chief Reiter notified police that it was a controlled burn in a fire pit.

A Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm was activated at a Ram Island pool house on Aug. 22. SIFD was on the scene, where there were negative readings of CO. The alarm had been triggered by a power outage.

On Aug. 23, a Dering Harbor homeowner reported his generator, which had been turned on due to a power outage, was on fire. The homeowner was able to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of SIFD and police. SIFD removed smoldering trim pieces surrounding the generator and disconnected the power.

An alarm was activated from a dining hall in a West Neck girls dormitory. It was determined to have been caused by smoking in the bathroom. Chief Reiter spoke with an employee by phone and determined SIFD did not have to respond.

Aided Cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to eight calls for assistance and transported the patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Animal Incidents

An individual brought a found dog to police headquarters on Aug. 20. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) located the owner and returned the dog, also giving the owner a verbal warning not to allow it to roam at large.

The ACO responded to several reports of barking dogs on Aug. 24.

Traffic control officers

Thirty-six parking tickets were issued this week.

