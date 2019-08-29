What’s happening: Aug. 29, 2019

THIS WEEK

LONG LIVE THE KING

The Shelter Island Library presents Richard Zoglin discussing his new book “Elvis in Vegas” during the next Friday Night Dialogue on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The conventional wisdom is that Las Vegas is what destroyed Elvis Presley, launching him on a downward spiral of drugs, boredom, erratic stage behavior and eventually his fatal overdose. But in Elvis in Vegas, Richard Zoglin takes an alternate view, arguing that Vegas is where the King of Rock and Roll resurrected his career, reinvented himself as a performer, and created the most exciting show in Vegas history.

PERLMAN CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program presents two Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series this weekend. On Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. with Kevin Zhu will play violin and on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. Michael Katz will perform on cello. Tickets are $25 and available at perlmanmusicprogram.org or by calling 212-877-5045.

SNAPPER DERBY

The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island. Bring your largest snapper or bluefish to the weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall. Featuring prizes for the largest bluefish or snapper and the top two pieces of art. Remember to release what you aren’t going to eat. Free. Open to kids under 14. T-shirt sponsors are needed and can sign up for $250 by Aug. 28. Donations are appreciated. Make checks payable to Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation and send to Binder Pools, P.O. Box 1960, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Trio, a violin, piano and cello ensemble for its fourth concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Trio will be presenting their “Light and Matter” program, performing music by Scriabin, Haydn, Fauré and Schubert. A meet-the-artist reception will follow featuring wine and cheese. Donations are appreciated.

ARTISTS RECEPTION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an artists reception for an exhibit featuring watercolors by Shelter Island Senior Center students on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. An exhibit of paintings by the watercolor students from artist June Shatken’s class at the Shelter Island Senior Center will be on view at the library through the end of September. Come meet the artists Rosemarie Aston, Holly Cronin, Jean Lawless, Virginia Khuri, Margaret Koller, Laura Nelsen, Christine Pelletier and June Shatken in the lower level exhibit room.

NEXT WEEK

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library presents “Great Decisions: Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Cyber conflict is a new and continually developing threat, which can include foreign interference in elections, industrial sabotage and attacks on infrastructure. There will be a short film followed by a group discussion facilitated by Kirk Ressler.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents David Bouchier discussing “The Real South of France” during Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Award-winning NPR journalist Mr. Bouchier and his wife, Diane, have lived in two French villages in the Languedoc region, not far from Avignon. He will tell of their experiences with village traditions and village cats; the French language; travels around France and the pleasures and challenges of everyday life in a very different culture. He will read from his latest book, “Not Quite a Stranger.”

OVERDOSE PREVENTION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an opioid overdose prevention on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. The program is provided as a public service by the Division of Emergency Medical Services of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Learn how to recognize an overdose, how to respond and administer Narcan and how to access emergency medical care. All participants who complete the class will leave with a Narcan kit. Free, registration required. 631-749-0042.

COMING UP

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

CANDIDATE DEBATES

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association are hosting the 2019 Candidate Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. The two candidates for Town Supervisor and then the five candidates vying for two open seats on the Town Council will respond to questions from the moderator. Afterwards, candidates will address written questions from the audience. Index cards will be provided.

ACROSS THE MOAT

CLAM TALK AND TASTING

Oysterponds Historical Society presents Bay to Table: Clams in Oysterponds with Charity Robey and Jane Lear on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Orient Yacht Club. Guests will enjoy a bowl of chowder and look back on 10 years of clam-eating traditions and the chowders and clambakes enjoyed today. Admission: $25 for one person; $40 for two people.

