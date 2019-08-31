What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Eagle (osprey?)-eyed Tom Speeches was the only one who hazarded a guess about last week’s photo (see below), writing: “Well, I know it is not the Cobbetts Lane tower, or the Recycling Center’s, or the Police Department’s. Perhaps the Center Fire Department’s new antenna tower? Simply a guess this week.”

And simply correct.

The sorely needed 120-foot communications tower for our first responders cost about $60,000 and went up last spring.

