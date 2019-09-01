Shelter Island by the numbers

209

Students are expected next Wednesday on Shelter Island School’s opening day.

26.1

Percent that Shelter Island saw as a boost in its Community Preservation Fund income for the first seven months of this year as compared with the same period in 2018.

19

People have been designated to participate in a November training program at Mashomack Preserve presented by The Nature Conservancy to communicate the need and methods of improving water quality on the Island.

10

Cents is the lowest amount owed by anyone to the Shelter Island Library for fines on overdue books with all fines to be eliminated as of Sept. 1.

1

Hay Beach man stuck in an elevator that stalled between the first and second floors; Shelter Island Fire Department responders removed him without incident.

Comments

comments