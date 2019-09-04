Cops: No injuries reported after 40-foot boat sinks off Island

A 40-foot boat sank in Noyack Bay southwest of Shelter Island Tuesday afternoon, according to Southold Town police and a witness. Four people were aboard and no injuries were reported, police said.

Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said the department’s marine unit heard the call on marine radio and responded to assist. The water where the boat sank is Southampton Town’s jurisdiction, the chief said.

A small portion of the bow was sticking out of the water at about 3:15 p.m.

Sea Tow responded to the scene to salvage the boat. Additional details were not immediately available.

