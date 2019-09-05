Legal Notices: Sept. 5, 2019

These are the three legal notices published in the Sept. 5, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to Article VIII of the Zoning Law of the Village of Dering Harbor and N.Y. Village Law 7-712(b), the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Dering Harbor will meet on the second Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m. prevailing time, at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York. In the event that there is no business or applications before the board, the Zoning Board of Appeals may not meet and notice of such will be posted on the village website.

BY ORDER OF MEREDITH JENKINS, CHAIRMAN THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 30th day of August, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions setting public hearings to be held at the specified times on the 20th day of September, 2019, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the following:

1. At 4:40 p. m., prevailing time, pursuant to Section 90-5 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, on the application of Scott Schlesinger, 11 Montclair Avenue, to install a mooring in West Neck Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.0499 north and longitude 72.3482 west.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 30th day of August, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Brigid Flanagan, 49 Winthrop Road, to install a 3′ by 12′ aluminum ramp onto an 8′ by 24′ seasonal floating dock in an “L” configuration at off shore end of existing fixed dock anchored by two piling in Dering Harbor.

2. Adopted Local Law No. 16 – 2019 entitled Amend Chapter 126 – 6 Fire Zones of the Town Code, as follows:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows: Section 1. Add the following 20 foot wide by 50 feet long fire zone to 126-6B, as follows:

Peconic Avenue at Crab Creek.

Section 2. Effective Date: This Local Law shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

3. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Scott Schlesinger & Ann Marie Santarseri, 11 Montclair Avenue, for the removal of the existing steps to beach, remove 145′ of existing bulkhead and construct 145′ of new bulkhead in-place, reinstall steps to beach by repositioning said steps so they are leading from the dock to the beach, construct a 4′ by 56′ extension to existing 4′ by 40′ fixed dock, and install a 3′ by 14′ seasonal aluminum ramp onto an 8′ by 20′ seasonal floating dock anchored by two 8″ diameter anchor piling in West Neck Harbor DOROTHY S. OGAR, TOWN CLERK TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: AUGUST 31, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund Inc. is available at the address noted below for inspection during regular business hours by any citizen who so requests within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability.

Dated: September 5, 2019 ROMMEL WILSON MEMORIAL FUND INCORPORATED CARE OF EDWARD J. VITALE SECRETARY/TREASURER PO BOX 2426 SETAUKET, NY 11733

