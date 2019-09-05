Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Shelter Island Police arrested a 48-year old New York City woman on charges of driving while intoxicated and operating an unregistered vehicle following a four-vehicle accident in the parking area of the Sunset Beach Hotel Aug. 31 at 5:45 p.m.

Jennifer Fox was driving a 1989 Mercedes and told police the accelerator on her vehicle stuck to the floor, resulting in hitting a parked 2012 Jeep Suburban belonging to Bryan Carey of New York City.

Ms. Fox’s vehicle subsequently struck the side of a parked 2010 Infinity belonging to Patrizia Kolman of Ossining, N.Y., and then hit Mr. Carey’s vehicle again, pushing it into a parked 2013 Mini belonging to Jeffrey Tannenbaum of Brooklyn.

Ms. Fox was taken into custody for processing and released on her own recognizance for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

ACCIDENTS

Gavin David Steinberg, of New York City, was involved in an accident in the Sunset Beach Hotel parking lot when his 2010 BMW Suburban struck a 2017 Lexus owned by Elliott C. Rothman, of Deer Park while Mr. Steinberg was trying to back out of a parking space at 1:48 p.m. Aug. 29. Police estimated the damage to Mr. Rothman’s vehicle was in excess of $1,000.

A child fell off a bicycle in the Center at 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 29, and complained of wrist pain. Police administered an ice pack but said there was no swelling and no need for other medical attention.

Olivia Nan Asencio, of Floral Park told police her foot slipped off the brake pedal while waiting in line at South Ferry at 6:35 a.m. on Sept. 1, resulting in her 2018 Chevrolet Suburban hitting a 2010 Honda sedan owned by Anna Rampmaier of Shelter Island. Police estimated the damage to Ms. Rampmaier’s vehicle at more than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Police issued summonses to several drivers during the past week. Joel Silva, of San Jose, Calif., was cited for operating a vehicle on South Ferry Road on Sept. 1 at 2:46 p.m. while his registration was suspended or revoked.

Thomas LaRusso, of Belmar, N.J. was stopped on West Neck Road on Aug. 27 at 6:29 p.m. for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov, of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road at 7:27 p.m. on Aug. 27 and cited for having inadequate or missing stop lamps on his 2018 Chevrolet.

Similarly, O. Torres-Martinez, of Greenport was stopped on Smith Street at 4:40 p.m. for having inadequate or missing stop lamps on his 2012 Chevrolet.

Two drivers were cited for operating motor vehicles while using portable electronic devices on Sept. 1. Michelle James, of Brooklyn was stopped in her 2015 Jeep on South Ferry Road at 11:14 a.m. while Sean Costa was stopped on New York Avenue at 12:11 p.m. while driving a 2019 BMW.

Samuel E. Trooki, of Margate, N.J., was cited Aug. 31 at 2:15 p.m. for having a child under the age of 12 on his boat in the South Ferry Channel while failing to wear a personal flotation device.

Joseph A. Rizzo, of Higganum, Conn., received a summons Sept. 1 at 9:42 a.m. for anchoring his boat outside of the achorage area in Coecles Harbor.

Christopher Crean, of Hauppauge was cited for operating his vessel without a safety certificate in West Neck Creek at 5:21 p.m. Sept. 1.

Zane Quargntiello, of Newburyport, Mass., received a summons for failing to display a distress flag aboard his vessel in South Ferry Channel on Sept. 1 at 9:50 a.m.

Celso Martino, of Mastic, received a citation for fishing in Crab Creek without a valid marine fishing registration on Sept. 1 at 1:15 p.m.

Rodriguez Manuel Sanchez, of Reading, Penn., received a summons at 8:21 a.m. on Sept. 1 for taking a porgy off Little Ram Island that was less than the specified minimum size.

OTHER REPORTS

Kevin Dunning, of Shelter Island was cited after his dog was reported to have attacked another dog being walked on a leash on Wade Road at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 27.

A report at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 27 from an unidentified woman of being accosted by a dog running at large in the Center resulted in no action since the dog couldn’t be located.

Two dog owners received summonses for allowing dogs to bark. In one case, Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island was accused on Aug. 30 at 9:40 p.m. of allowing numerous dogs to bark for 48 minutes, it was reported, and in the second case, Daniel Weiss, of Shelter Island was accused of allowing numerous dogs to bark for 20 minutes on Aug. 31 at 11:58 p.m.

