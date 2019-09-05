What’s happening: Sept. 5, 2019

THIS WEEK

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library presents “Great Decisions: Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics” on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. Cyber conflict is a new and continually developing threat, which can include foreign interference in elections, industrial sabotage and attacks on infrastructure. There will be a short film followed by a group discussion facilitated by Kirk Ressler.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents David Bouchier discussing “the real South of France” during Friday Night Dialogues on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Award-winning NPR journalist Mr. Bouchier and his wife, Diane, have lived in two French villages in the Languedoc region, not far from Avignon. He will tell of their experiences with village traditions and village cats; the French language; travels around France and the pleasures and challenges of everyday life in a very different culture. He will read from his latest book, “Not Quite a Stranger.”

OVERDOSE PREVENTION

The Shelter Island Library is hosting an opioid overdose prevention on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. The program is provided as a public service by the Division of Emergency Medical Services of the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. Learn how to recognize an overdose, how to respond and administer Narcan and how to access emergency medical care. All participants who complete the class will leave with a Narcan kit. Free, registration required. 631-749-0042.

AMPHIBIANS

Visit Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. to meet the amphibians and reptiles of Mashomack. Join Alex Novarro, Mashomack’s new conservation and outreach manager and amphibian expert, to learn about our “herps.” Brief introduction will be followed by a field session to capture and identify local salamanders and frogs. 631-749-1001.

CONCERT

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents vocalist Jakub Jozef Orlinski, winner XXIV Grand Finals Metropolitan National Auditions. At Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. Free. jakubjozeforlinski.com, shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor offers a vegetable garden seed saving workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

BOOK CLUB

The Shelter Island Library book club will gather on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn.

NEXT WEEK

FRIENDS OF TREES

Shelter IslandFriends of Trees presents its annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Havens House. All are welcome.​

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

COMING UP

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

BOOK CLUB

The Better World Book Club will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall,

CANDIDATE DEBATES

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association are hosting the 2019 Candidate Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. The two candidates for Town Supervisor and then the five candidates vying for two open seats on the Town Council will respond to questions from the moderator. Afterwards, candidates will address written questions from the audience. Index cards will be provided.

ACROSS THE MOAT

THEATER

Shelter Islander Jennifer Maxon will perform in “The Belle of Amherst” on Friday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. at Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport. The event is free and open to all

CLAM TALK AND TASTING

Oysterponds Historical Society presents Bay to Table: Clams in Oysterponds with Charity Robey and Jane Lear on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Orient Yacht Club. Guests will enjoy a bowl of chowder and look back on 10 years of clam-eating traditions and the chowders and clambakes enjoyed today. Admission: $25 for one person; $40 for two people.

Comments

comments