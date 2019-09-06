NYC woman charged with felony Aggravated DWI and child endangerment

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A 48-year old New York City woman was released on $3,000 cash bail for a later court date after being processed on several charges including a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in her vehicle under the age of 16.

Dori Cooperman was stopped on North Ferry Road at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 30, and was held overnight for processing on the felony charge as well as charges of endangering the welfare of a child; driving while intoxicated; failing to stop at a stop sign; speeding at 46 mph in a 35 mph zone; failing to keep to the right of the center line; and failing to signal when moving unsafely from her lane.

She was arraigned on the charges at Shelter Island Justice Court the following morning.

