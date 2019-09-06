Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Veronica “Vera” C. Mac Donald

Veronica “Vera” C. Mac Donald, age 93, passed away on August 25, 2019, in Greenport. There will be a visitation on September 12, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home. A private family service will follow.

Veronica was born on February 24, 1926 to Catherine and Antonio Coppola of Franklin Square, N.Y. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Mac Donald. She will be greatly missed by her children; John Mac Donald and his wife Diane, Bruce Mac Donald and his wife Susan, Veronica Siller and her husband Gerry, and Nancy Hunter and her husband Bob. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Kristen, Meghan, Kim, Molly, Ally, Katie and Jason; and five great grandchildren, Riley, Grace, Wyatt, Austin and JD.

Veronica retired along with her husband to Shelter Island in 1986 after raising her family in Massapequa Park, NY. Friends and family remember her as loving, generous, wonderful woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved watching football, keeping up with local politics, spending time at the Senior Center (at the rowdy table) with her friends, cooking and gardening. In retirement, she enjoyed writing a column for the Suffolk Times, as well as being an active member of the Shelter Island Senior Center.

She was also honored by the League of Women Voters for her leadership in the formative years of the Shelter Island chapter. Veronica volunteered at the Shelter Island Library, and she assisted in hospice care.

In an article written about Shelter Island Seniors, when asked What did you do with your life? she mused: “I paid my taxes, I loved my husband and we raised our children. What more could any woman want.” We will miss her spirit.

The family wishes to send their gratitude to San Simeon by the Sound for providing care in her last years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island at P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island, NY 11964-0352.

Comments

comments