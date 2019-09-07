Union Chapel in the Grove welcomes Rev. Nancy Remkus for Communion Sunday on Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Baroque music will be performed by guest organist Joan Osborne and William Packard, on flute. All are welcome for non-denominational worship, which is the closing service for Union Chapel’s 2019 summer season.

Nancy is an interfaith/interspiritual minister from Sag Harbor. She is a graduate of One Spirit Interfaith Seminary in Manhattan, a seminary based on “teaching traditions of numerous faiths across the world, with a focus on the core beliefs many religions share like peace, tolerance, service, compassion and love.” Nancy describes it as a program that “honors all paths. It is a more inclusive vision of what spirituality is, and that is what the people who attended, like me, were looking for.”

She also completed Pastoral Formation in the Diocese of Rockville Centre.

A third-generation native of Sag Harbor, she describes growing up with “a big family in a small house that sat beside a salt marsh,” where music was always important to her, ever since she taught herself to play guitar at age 14. She was named Suffolk County Performing Artist of the Year in 1989 and has released four albums.

Nancy studied music therapy in college and has taught music and guitar at Sag Harbor Elementary School for 31 years. She helped create Morning Program at the school, bringing students, teachers, staff and parents together to begin each day with song, providing students with “comfort and happiness during storms, tragedies and celebrations.”

As a response to the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, Nancy launched the Kids’ Community Peace Chorus. Through music, participants experience a sense of community, spreading a message of peace and inclusion.

Nancy and her husband, Tom, have one daughter, Siena.

Guest organist Joan Osborne has performed many times at the Union Chapel. William Packard studied flute at the Eastern Suffolk School of Music in Riverhead. He founded and performed with the chamber music group Basically Baroque and has also performed with the woodwind quintet East End Winds.

Join us for Communion Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m., for our closing service.

Comments

comments