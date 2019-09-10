Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected on North Fork

Mosquito samples collected in Aquebogue and Jamesport in late last month tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health.

A mosquito sample in Riverhead had tested positive for West Nile earlier this summer.

No new mosquito samples have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). A sample had tested positive in the Manorville area for EEE in early August.

No humans or horses have tested positive for West Nile virus in Suffolk County to date this year. There have been 57 mosquito samples collected that have tested positive for West Nile, according to the health department. West Nile is the most common mosquito-born disease in the U.S., according to the health department.

“While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce their exposure to the virus, which can be debilitating to humans,” a statement from Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said.

West Nile virus may cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, muscle aches, joint pain and fatigue. There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus and patients are treated with supportive therapy as needed.

Individuals, especially those 50 or older or with compromised immune systems, are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

Comments

comments