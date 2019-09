Tuesday will be a bright and mild September day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with lots of sunshine and a high near 76 degrees.



A southeast wind will be light at 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight, some clouds will roll in, and the low temperature will be around 65 degrees, with a south wind at 7 to 10 mph, according to the NWS.

