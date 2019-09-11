Cross country teams open season at Goat Hill

On Tuesday, September 10, the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams hosted Mattituck in their first league meet at the Shelter Island Country Club on Goat Hill.

A warm and humid day, it certainly wasn’t the best of conditions to race, but much better than the unseasonably warm days that pervaded all of last fall. The athletes did have something going for them — the overcast skies kept the sun from blazing down on them.

The girls team raced first on the hilly 2.5 mile course and were defeated by the seven-time Class C champions by a score of 15-49.

Scoring for Shelter Island were senior Emma Gallagher taking seventh place in 20:08 minutes; sophomore Ariana Carter in ninth in 21:31, a PR (personal record); sophomore Daria Kolmogorova made her debut in 10th in 23:14 (PR); sophomore Olivia Overstreet, 11th in 24:31, (PR); and freshman Madison Springer 12th in 25:20. Eighth-grader Sophie Clark made her debut on the tough course in 30:52 (PR).

A great effort by all.

The boys team competed next and the Indians defeated Mattituck 23-33. Scoring for the Indians were senior Kal Lewis, who took first place in 13:28 minutes; senior Jonas Kinsey, second in 15:17; junior Tyler Gulluscio, third in 15:43; sophomore Pacey Cronin, eighth in 16:25 (PR); and junior Theo Olinkiewicz, ninth in 16:36 (PR).

The remaining Islanders ran times as follows: junior Nick Mamimashvili 16:49 and junior Jason Green 17:54 (PR). Sophomore Michael Hand, 7th grader Jaxson Rylott and junior Brandon Velasquez all debuted in their first cross country race in 19:06, 20:53 and 23:13 respectively, all PR’s.

Nice work, guys!

the next race for the Indians will be against the Class D Pierson teams at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor on Tuesday, September 17 at 4 p.m. It’s just a short ferry ride away, come and see your teams in action.

