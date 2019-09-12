Boat fire at dock in Westmoreland

A fire broke out about 10 a.m. Thursday on a boat docked at 50 Westmoreland Drive, according to the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD).

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, according to reports from a preliminary investigation conducted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad and the SIPD.

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded quickly and extinguished the blaze. The dock and an adjacent boat suffered minor smoke damage, according to Police Chief Jim Read, and an eyewitness reported that the SIFD prevented the other boat from catching fire.

