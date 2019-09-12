Island calendar: Sept. 12, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Farm stand: The Sylvester Manor farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

School BBQ: The Shelter Island PTSA presents an all ages back-to-school barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school playground. It will feature music, burgers, hot dogs, a raffle, handprint murals for $1, pie throwing for $5, games and more. Bring sides and sweets to share. Details: [email protected]

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Farm stand: The Sylvester Manor farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Book donation: The Shelter Island Library is accepting book donations for an end of summer sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Books must be in good condition. Dictionaries, magazines, textbooks and encyclopedias won’t be accepted.

Intercambio: Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

Trees: Shelter Island Friends of Trees presents its annual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at Havens House. All are welcome.​

Crafts: The Shelter Island Library hosts Take and Make Crafts for kids at 10:30 a.m. Visit the library to create a craft with its mixed bags of fun supplies.

Ferry cruise: Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

Moon walk: Take a night hike in Mashomack’s field and adjoining forest at 7:30 p.m. The full moon rising in the east and the last summer trees will make for an unusual time at Mashomack. Bring flashlights (although we’ll try not to use them).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Farm stand: The Sylvester Manor farm stand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Marbles: The Shelter Island Library hosts Marble Madness for kids at 3 p.m. Have a blast building marble mazes out of tracks, pipes, and everyday objects. The only limit is their imagination.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Cookbook Club: Make a sweet or savory dish at the library at 5:30 p.m. Cook with fall fruit including apples, grapes, blueberries, elderberries, and others. Delightful fruits make delightful dishes for delightful people.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Rice Krispies: The Shelter Island Library hosts a celebration of National Rice Krispie Treat Day at 3 p.m. with some delicious Rice Krispies. Supplies limited, contact children’s librarian Anthony Zutter for more details.

Tai chi: Join instructor Denise Gillies to learn tai chi at the library at 5:30 p.m. Fee: $7.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Kid fun: The Shelter Island Library hosts Sensory Exploration for kids at 11 a.m. Kids should dress for a mess and parents can spend time with their child playing in multiple sensory and tactile stations.

Pirates: The Shelter Island Library hosts National Talk Like A Pirate Day at 3 p.m. with a screening of “Muppet Treasure Island” (G). Get ready for a mighty sea voyage with Kermit and the rest of the Muppet gang. Argggh.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 9: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Sept. 16: W.A.C., 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17: Town Board work session., 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: E.M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18: W.Q.I., 6 p.m.

Sept. 18: Zoning Board work session), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Safety Committee, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19: Green Committee, noon.

Sept. 20: Town Board meeting., 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Town Board work session., 1 p.m.

Sept. 25: Zoning board hearing, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

