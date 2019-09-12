Legal Notices: Sept. 12, 2019

These are the four legal notices published in the Sept. 12, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL DISTRICT MEETING OF THE SHELTER ISLAND UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND, SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK ON BEHALF OF THE SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special District Meeting of the qualified voters of the Shelter Island Union Free School District, Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, will be held in the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., prevailing time, to vote upon the annual budget for the general use and maintenance of the Shelter Island Public Library for the year 2020.

The proposition will appear in the following form: “Shall the Board of Education appropriate funds not to exceed the amount of $687,166 for the 2020 budget year, which sum represents an increase of $26,429 from the 2019 budget amount, for the general use, maintenance and financing of the Shelter Island Public Library and its facilities, which sum shall be raised by tax on the taxable property within the Shelter Island Union Free School District?”

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that voting at such meeting will be by paper ballot; polls will be open during the period commencing at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., prevailing time, on October 19, 2019.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Budget Information Meeting will be held at the Library on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., prevailing time; Library Trustees and personnel will be present to provide information to the public.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a copy of the statement of the amount of money which will be required to fund the Library’s budget for 2020 may be obtained by any resident of the District during the fourteen days preceding said meeting, except Sundays, at The Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, during regular Library hours of service 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Saturday.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that personal registration of voters is required either pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law or pursuant to Article 5 of the Election Law. If a voter has heretofore registered pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and has voted at an annual or special district meeting within the last four years, he/she is eligible to vote at this election; if a voter is registered and eligible to vote under Article 5 of the Election Law, he/she is also eligible to vote at this election.

AND FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots will be obtainable from the District Clerk between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, during all days on which the School District is in session. Completed applications must be received by the District Clerk at least seven (7) days before the vote if the ballot is to be mailed to the voter, or the day before the vote, if the ballot is to be delivered personally to the voter. A list of persons to whom absentee ballots are issued will be available for inspection to qualified voters of the District in the office of the District Clerk.

Registration for the purpose of registering all qualified voters of the District pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law who are to be added to the Register to be used at the aforesaid election will be conducted from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing time, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Library building, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, any person will be entitled to have his or her name placed on such Register, provided that he or she is known or proven to the satisfaction of the Registrar to be then or thereafter entitled to vote at the Special Meeting for which the register is to be prepared.

The register so prepared pursuant to Section 2014 of the Education Law and the registration list prepared by the Board of Elections of Suffolk County will be filed in the Office of the Clerk of the School District and will be open for inspection to any qualified voter of the District beginning on each of the five (5) days prior to October 19, 2019 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., prevailing time, on weekdays and each day prior to the day set for the vote, except Saturday (when it will be available by appointment between 11 a.m. and noon) and Sunday and; in addition, the registration list shall be available at the Shelter Island Library on the day of the vote.

By Order of the: Board of Education Shelter Island Union Free School District Jacqueline Dunning, District Clerk August 29, 2019 September 12, 2019 September 26, 2019 October 10, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 30th day of August, 2019, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted Local Law No. 16 – 2019 entitled Amend Chapter 126 – 6 Fire Zones of the Town Code, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Add the following 20 foot wide by 50 feet long fire zone to 126-6B, as follows: Crab Creek Road (west end) at Peconic Avenue. Section

2. Effective Date: This Local Law shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State. DOROTHY S. OGAR, TOWN CLERK TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK DATED: SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund Inc. is available at the address noted below for inspection during regular business hours by any citizen who so requests within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability.

Dated: September 5, 2019 ROMMEL WILSON MEMORIAL FUND INCORPORATED CARE OF EDWARD J. VITALE SECRETARY/TREASURER PO BOX 2426 SETAUKET, NY 11733

Comments

comments