What’s happening: Sept. 12, 2019

THIS WEEK

BACK TO SCHOOL

The Shelter Island PTSA presents an all ages back-to-school barbecue on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school playground. It will feature music, burgers, hot dogs, a raffle, handprint murals for $1, pie throwing for $5, games and more. Bring sides and sweets to share. Details: [email protected]

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

FRIENDS OF TREES

Shelter Island Friends of Trees presents its annual meeting on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at Havens House. All are welcome.​

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

NEXT WEEK

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

BOOK CLUB

The Better World Book Club will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

COMING UP

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor offers a vegetable garden seed saving workshop on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Manor House. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

CANDIDATE DEBATES

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association are hosting the 2019 Candidate Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. The two candidates for Town Supervisor and then the five candidates vying for two open seats on the Town Council will respond to questions from the moderator. Afterwards, candidates will address written questions from the audience. Index cards will be provided.

OVER THE HILL BALLGAME

Are you over the hill? Then get ready for this year’s “Over the Hill” softball benefit for the Shelter Island Little League teams to be played on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Fiske Field. Any player, male or female, 35 years of age and older is welcome to play. The entry fee is a $25 donation. Sponsors this year include the Flying Goat Restaurant, SALT Restaurant and the Shelter Island Lions Club. Details: Chuck Kraus, 631-445-2606 or Ed Brown, 631-749-0964.

CELLO CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Four Cellos, A Global Musical Journey,” an acclaimed four-virtuosi-cello collaboration on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ani Kalayjian, Laura Metcalf, Andrew Lee and Caleb van der Swaagh will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Bartok, Schubert, Piazzolla and others. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. Free, donations accepted. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org, facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

ACROSS THE MOAT

THEATER

Shelter Islander Jennifer Maxson will perform in “The Belle of Amherst” on Friday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. at Peconic Landing Community Center in Greenport. The event is free and open to all.

CLAM TALK AND TASTING

Oysterponds Historical Society presents Bay to Table: Clams in Oysterponds with Charity Robey and Jane Lear on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Orient Yacht Club. Guests will taste chowder and look back on 10 years of clam-eating traditions and the chowders and clambakes enjoyed today. Admission: $25 for one person; $40 for two people.

Comments

comments