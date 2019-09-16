Goat Hill news: Wallace boys win Tailgate Tourney

Brothers Joe and John Wallace took the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) at Goat Hill’s Tailgate Tourney into the end zone Sunday with a team score of 36.

Close behind, but no cigar, were Ian Weslek and Bruce Taplin, who finished second with a 37. Weslek also won closest to the pin on No. 5. He was the only golfer in the field to land the green.

The Tailgate Tourney, SICC’s last official tournament of the season, marked the season opener for the NFL and many among the 40 golfers — a terrific turnout on an absolutely gorgeous day — wore their favorite NFL team colors. Linda and Artie Springer get added shoutouts for decorating their golf cart in dastardly Dallas blue and white (boo, hiss).

The SICC Tournament Committee — Ann Beckwith, Julia Best, Gordon Cantley and Mary Fran Gleason — thank all the golfers who played in the club’s tournament, the Flying Goat for putting on a great spread for the tailgate party, and the many generous businesses and Islanders who donated prizes for all the SICC tournament raffles this year.

Fall sale at SICC pro shop

Need a gift? Just want to treat yourself? All men’s and women’s SICC logo shirts are on sale through Columbus Day. Buy one shirt and get the second for half price.

Closing bonus for SICC members

The Osprey Tavern will generously extend a 10% discount on food and beverage to all SICC members this fall and winter. The tavern is open Wednesday through Sunday. Please present your SICC membership card to the Osprey staff before you order.

The offer begins after the Flying Goat closes on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 14.

Shelter Island High School’s track team takes to the hills

Shelter Island High School’s track team plays host to two meets on the Goat Hill course in October.

The Indians welcome Port Jefferson on Monday, Oct. 7 and Southold on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The course will close at 2 p.m. on those days. The competition begins at 4 p.m.

Closing meeting Oct. 13

Sad to think that another golf season is winding down. There’s a little more than four weeks left until our season closing membership meeting and party on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The SICC Board of Trustees is seeking candidates for the five board positions that are up for election this fall. If you would like to help the volunteers who keep the club running strong, please contact Bill Banks at [email protected] or Mike Higginson at [email protected]

Nominations must be received no later than Sept. 30 when the slate of candidates will be announced to the membership.

