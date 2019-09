Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature today will be 72 degrees with light and variable winds from the north at 6 mph.

Tonight, clear skies move in and the low temperature will be around 56 degrees, according to the NWS. The wind will shift to the northwest at 5 to 11 mph, and then come from the north after midnight.

