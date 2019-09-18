Cocktails and a cruise

Sylvester Manor and friends celebrated the end of summer during its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Sept. 14 aboard South Ferry.

“We put this event together as more of a “friend” raiser rather than a “fund” raiser. This was the first ferry cruise we’ve ever done and is the beginning of what we believe will be a long and fruitful relationship with South Ferry,” said Tracy McCarthy, the Manor’s director of operations. “We were very successful in connecting with new people, from both within the local community and beyond the East End — we even had a bachelorette party from Pennsylvania.” Guests enjoyed waterside cocktails and appetizers by SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill on the lawn near the ferry before setting sail for the sunset and Harvest Moon rise as DJ Teal got guests dancing.

