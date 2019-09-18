Cross country teams take wins vs. Pierson

On Tuesday the Shelter Island varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Pierson for their second league meet at Sag Harbor’s Mashashimuet Park.

Upon arrival, we found out that the course we thought we would be racing was off limits. The old course was flat, but had a section that was under a foot of water from all the excess rain we’ve had this year. We had to walk and jog portions of the new course so all the athletes could navigate the four-loop 5K course.

The new course was more challenging than the old since the athletes had to run up and down Flag Hill twice.

It was another warm and humid day with barely a cloud in the sky as the boys toed the starting line for their race against the Class D Whalers. Pierson’s top runner, up-and-coming junior Ben McErlean, challenged senior Kal Lewis early in the race with a great effort, but Lewis opened up a comfortable lead before the race was over. The Indians defeated the Whalers 23-36, chalking up their second win to a record of 2-0.

Scoring for the Indians, Lewis took 1st in 16:49 minutes; senior Jonas Kinsey 3rd in 18:28; junior Tyler Gulluscio 5th in 18:52; junior Domingo Gil 6th in 18:52; and junior Nicholas Mamisashvili 8th in 19:56. The remaining Indians ran times as follows: sophomore Pacey Cronin 19:57; junior Theo Olinkiewicz 19:58; senior Alberto Morales 21:50; junior Daniel Schulteis 22:36; sophomore Michael Hand 22:57; junior Jason Green 23:55; junior Brandon Velasquez 27:03; and 7th grader Jaxson Rylott 27:33. On the brand new course, it was personal records (PR’s) for everyone.

The lady Indians raced next on the new course and defeated Pierson 15-50 to improve their record to 1-1.

Scoring for the lady Indians were senior Emma Gallagher taking 2nd in 24:36; sophomore Ariana Carter 4th in 25:15; sophomore Daria Kolmogorova 5th in 28:28; sophomore Olivia Overstreet 6th in 29:04; and freshman Madison Springer 7th in 33:18.

Seventh grader Jennifer Fabian Santos debuted in her first varsity race with a time of 33:28, while 8th graders Sophie Clark and Kaitlyn Gulluscio ran 37:58 and 39:26, respectively. A great day for the girls — the team’s first win and PR’s for everyone.

Next race for the Indians will be against the Class C Ross School at Indian Island County Park on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4 pm.

