Legal Notices: Sept. 19, 2019

These are the four legal notices published in the Sept. 19, 2019 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 23th day of October, 2019 at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York.

Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. or thereafter. Applications may be heard in any order.

1. A hearing on the application of R. Baker and J. Grodowitz for a fence variance at 17B South Midway Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone C Residential on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/019/01/35. Applicants seeks a variance to keep an existing non-conforming 8′ tall front yard fence.

2. A hearing on the application of R. and J. Adler appealing the May 13, 2019 Determination of the Building Inspector regarding the property of Sterns Point Properties, Inc., 7 Stearns Point Road, Shelter Island Heights, located in Zone C Residential on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/014/01/40.2. Applicant seeks a determination reversing, annulling and setting aside the May 13, 2019

Determination of the Building Inspector which permits the construction of an addition to the existing dwelling, used as a Bed and Breakfast, to include a garage, bedroom, living room, and full bathroom on the first floor and a bedroom, bathroom and closet on the second floor.

The Building Inspector Determination states that the addition will not be used as a Bed and Breakfast or for any rental purpose but rather will be used for a private personal use by the owner and family and, as a result, does not require Zoning Board of Appeals approval since it does not constitute an extension of the pre-existing Bed and Breakfast use already in place on the property.

3. A hearing on the application of M. Ledzian and K. Daley for a garage/pool house variance at 23 Tuthill Drive, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone AA to A Residential on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/11/01/015.2. Applicant seeks approximately 6’9″ to 11’10” side yard setback variance for a newly renovated garage/pool house.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place. By Order of the Zoning Board of Appeals Doug Matz, Chairman

PUBLIC NOTICE

The annual report of the Rommel Wilson Memorial Fund Inc. is available at the address noted below for inspection during regular business hours by any citizen who so requests within 180 days after publication of this notice of its availability. Dated: September 5, 2019

ROMMEL WILSON MEMORIAL FUND INCORPORATED

CARE OF EDWARD J. VITALE SECRETARY/TREASURER

PO BOX 2426 SETAUKET, NY 11733

Comments

comments