Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but dry, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and the temperatures will remain mild, with a high about 67 degrees.

The wind will be out of the northeast at 13 to 16 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies and the temperature dropping to about 50 degrees. The wind will remain out of the northeast at 13 to 15 mph.

