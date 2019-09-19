Island calendar: Sept. 19, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

Lions Club: The Shelter Island Library Club will host a membership gathering at 5 p.m. at The Flying Goat restaurant. [email protected]

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farmstand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

Trivia: Friday Night Dialogues features Battle of the Brains trivia contest with Bob DeStefano at the Shelter Island Library at 7 p.m. Mr. DeStefano, quiz host extraordinaire, has put together another great selection of questions spanning a wide range of topics including sports, science, pop culture, Island history and much more. Test your wits against your neighbors. We’ll have a prize for the winners and refreshments for all. Registration required. Sign up your teams of four at the Circulation Desk. If you do not have four people, feel free to sign up and we will find you partners.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Beach cleanup: Join Mashomack Preserve for International Coastal Cleanup Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Help clear and categorize various marine debris found on beaches. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. Details: 631-749-1001.

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farmstand is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Exhibit: The Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Alan Shields: Where Art Life Met Island Life” on display Thursdays through Saturdays through Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. Free.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library hosts the Bronte Book Club to discuss “Shirley” at 11 a.m.

Crafts: Make sea glass jewelry with Lorraine Pepper at the Shelter Island Library at 2:30 p.m. Ever wish you could do something creative with that jar of sea glass you have been collecting for years? This workshop will provide that opportunity by teaching wire wrapping techniques that will transform your sea glass into beautiful, one of a kind pendants. Instructor Lorraine Pepper, will show you the ‘tricks of the trade’ for creating professional looking wire wrapped pendants. Each participant will receive jewelry making tools and a supply of wire to keep for future projects. Sea glass will be provided if you don’t have your own. No previous jewelry making experience needed. Teens and adults welcome. Registration is required and space is limited. $15.00 Materials fee.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Farm stand: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farmstand is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

Hay Beach: The Hay Beach Property Owners Association will host its annual members luncheon at The Ram’s Head Inn from noon to 2 p.m. The meeting will feature the election of new board members. Details: Janet Virkus, 516-398-4650, email [email protected]; Lucille Morgan, 917-697-6341, email [email protected]

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Sept. 19: Safety Committee, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19: Green Committee, noon.

Sept. 20: T.B.M., 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: T.B.W.S., 1 p.m.

Sept. 25: Z.B.A. hearing, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

