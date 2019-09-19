Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Two arrests for petit larceny were made during the week. On Sept. 10 at 11:38 a.m., Anthony P. Farugio, 43, of Shelter Island was arrested for acquiring electrical power from a neighbor’s outdoor outlet to supply his apartment without the neighbor’s permission. He was processed at police headquarters, released without bail, on his own recognizance, and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Matthew P. Morris, 55, of New York City was arrested at 7:23 p.m. on Sept. 12, following an investigation into a charge of petit larceny at a Center business. He was released, without bail, on his own recognizance, and given an appearance ticket for Justice Court.

Summonses

Christoph M. Mueller of Sagaponack was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Sept. 15 for driving while using a portable electronic device and for operating an unregistered vehicle.

On the same date, David E. Astor of East Hampton was also given a summons on South Ferry Road for driving while using an electronic device.

Gordon Z. Cantley of Shelter Island and Juan R. Torres of Mattituck were each ticketed on South Ferry Road on Sept. 16 for driving without seatbelts.

Also on the 16th, Salvatore G. Buffa of West Islip was given a summons on New York Avenue for operating an uninspected vehicle.

The Bay Constable issued a ticket on Sept. 15 to Anthony T. Strauel of Bedford, N.Y. for having an unregistered motorboat in Coecles Harbor.

Accidents

Julia Bliss Greenberg of New York City was driving westbound on Ram Island Drive on Sept. 15, when her vehicle slid off the wet roadway on the approach to a turn. She drove onto a salt marsh on the north side of the road, submerging the passenger’s side of the vehicle in approximately 2 feet of water. The car was towed; no injuries were reported. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On Sept. 15, Lois B. Morris of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space on Midway Road and sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Concettin Randazzo of Wyckoff, N.J. Damage was over $1,000.

Ron Adler of Shelter Island called headquarters on Sept. 16 to report for informational purposes that on Sept. 8 his vehicle lightly sideswiped a vehicle parked in a driveway on Menantic Road. Police will document the damage.

Other reports

On Sept. 10, a caller documented several incidents involving a store patron for police information.

From Sept. 9 to 11, officers attended rifle training in Ronkonkoma.

Police canvassed an area, with negative results, when a call was received on Sept. 11 about a person who appeared to be sleeping in a van on the side of the road.

Police received a report on Sept. 11 that some substance had been spilled and burned a lawn at a Hay Beach location. An officer investigated and also contacted a landscaper who was aware of the damage but said he had no leaking machinery that could have caused the damage.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire departments responded to a report on Sept. 12 of a boat engulfed in flame at a Westmoreland dock. The Suffolk County Police Department arson squad is assisting with the investigation.

Also on Sept. 12, a caller told police about receiving a threat, but declined to enter a plea of harassment.

Police received an anonymous call on Sept. 12 about a tree cutting in the Silver Beach area. An officer investigated and found no problems.

A disabled van was reported on Hay Beach on that date; the area was canvassed but the van was gone.

Police responded to a report of criminal trespass at a residence in the Center on Sept. 13.

On Sept. 14, police received a complaint that light from a Cartwright neighbor’s residence was shining on the caller’s backyard. The building inspector will be contacted to see if there was a violation of the town code on light pollution.

Police on patrol that day noticed a boat anchoring very close to a moor in Menantic Creek. The vessel’s owner was advised to move to a designated anchorage.

A complaint about loud music at a Center residence was received on the 14th; police investigated with no results. The caller subsequently responded that the music had been turned off.

Also that day, gunshots were reported in Silver Beach; police canvassed with negative results.

The bay constable conducted registration inspections off Ram Island and Mashomack on Sept. 15. One boat owner was ticketed; the second had a sticker but had not yet affixed it.

On the 15th, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm going off intermittently at a Silver Beach residence. No signs of CO were found and the owner was advised to change the batteries.

Barking dogs were reported in the Center on Sept. 15; police noticed dogs barking periodically within the residence but no town code violation was noted.

On the 16th, police received a report of possible harassment. On that date, heavy equipment was reported on a Hay Beach property; the equipment’s owner will remove it.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center and the Heights on Sept. 11, 13, 15 and 16, resulting in four tickets and two warnings. There were no violations as a result of radar enforcement in the Heights on Sept. 12 and 14. Twelve traffic stops in Cartwright, the Center, West Neck and the Heights yielded five warnings and six tickets.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported four patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 11, 14, 15 and 16.

