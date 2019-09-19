THIS WEEK

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

HAY BEACH MEETING

The Hay Beach Property Owners Association will host its annual members luncheon at The Ram’s Head Inn from on Sunday, Sept. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. The meeting will feature the election of new board members. Details: Janet Virkus, 516-398-4650, email [email protected]; Lucille Morgan, 917-697-6341, email [email protected]

BOOK CLUB

The Better World Book Club will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

CAR WASH

Shelter Island School’s juniors and seniors are hosting a car wash and bake sale at the school on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 to 2 p.m.

NEXT WEEK

GREAT DECISIONS

The Shelter Island Library hosts Great Decisions: The United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m. The United States and Mexico have a long, intertwined history, with both countries prominently featured in each other’s politics and agendas. The war on drugs, immigration and trade issues have taxed the relationship over the years. Great Decisions starts with a short film followed by a group discussion facilitated by Kirk Ressler.

FARM STAND

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s farmstand is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 13.

MANOR TOUR

Sylvester Manor offers A self-guided tour of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library hosts Shakespeare in Community: Henry IV, Part 1, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon. From its first performance, Henry IV, Part 1 has been popular with critics and the public alike. It is the second play in Shakespeare’s tetralogy on the successive reigns of Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the Circulation Desk.

TAI CHI

The Shelter Island Library hosts instructor Denise Gillies teaching tai chi on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Fee: $7.

COMING UP

SEED SAVING

Sylvester Manor offers a vegetable garden seed saving workshop on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the farmstand. Free. sylvestermanor.org.

CANDIDATE DEBATES

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association are hosting the 2019 Candidate Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island School auditorium. The two candidates for Town Supervisor and then the five candidates vying for two open seats on the Town Council will respond to questions from the moderator. Afterwards, candidates will address written questions from the audience. Index cards will be provided.

OVER THE HILL BALLGAME

Are you over the hill? Then get ready for this year’s “Over the Hill” softball benefit for the Shelter Island Little League teams to be played on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. at Fiske Field. Any player, male or female, 35 years of age and older is welcome to play. The entry fee is a $25 donation. Sponsors this year include the Flying Goat Restaurant, SALT Restaurant and the Shelter Island Lions Club. Details: Chuck Kraus, 631-445-2606 or Ed Brown, 631-749-0964.

CELLO CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents “Four Cellos, A Global Musical Journey,” a four-virtuosi-collaboration on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ani Kalayjian, Laura Metcalf, Andrew Lee and Caleb van der Swaagh will perform music by Bach, Mozart, Wagner, Bartok, Schubert, Piazzolla and others. A meet-the-artists reception will follow the concert. Free, donations accepted. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org, facebook.com/SIFMconcerts.

