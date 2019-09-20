Shelter Island woman in fatal motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon

Valerie Shepherd, 70, of Shelter Island, was killed in a motor vehicle accident on North Ferry Road Friday afternoon at about 2 p.m., according to the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD).

Police say it was a single vehicle accident. Ms. Shepherd was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which left the road and stopped after crashing into a tree.

Along with SIPD, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to the scene.

Ms. Shepherd was transported by SIEMS to Eastern Long Island Hospital where she “succumbed to this incident,” police reported.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the vehicle has been impounded.

The exact cause of death is being determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office. Police said that the case, at this time, appears to be non-criminal in nature.

The Reporter will provide more details when they become available.

