Kal Lewis has won a race on one of the most famous courses in the world.

The record-breaking Shelter Island High School runner has added another victory to his already stellar career by taking the youth division (8-to-18) of the famed New Balance Fifth Avenue Mile in Manhattan.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, Kal overcame a tripping incident at the start to win going away, posting a time of 4:26, running for 20 blocks straight down Fifth Avenue.

