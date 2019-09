Today, the first day of autumn 2019, will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees and a southwest wind at 11 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Tonight, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m. with a low temperature around 65 degrees and west winds at 9 to 15 mph, according to the NWS.

