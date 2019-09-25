New North Ferry boat arrives

The newest boat in the North Ferry fleet – the Menhaden – steamed into Greenport Harbor a little after 7:30 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Onboard were North Ferry Manager Bridg Hunt and his crew of Tom Graffagnino, Chris Corcoran and Jason Brewer.

It was the Menhaden’s first voyage, a 28-hour trip home from the Maine shipyard where she was built.

After testing and some fine-tuning, the ferry will go into service between Greenport and Shelter Island.

The Reporter will post updates on North Ferry’s shining new vessel.

