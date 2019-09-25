Featured Story

New North Ferry boat arrives

by
News
No Comments

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO The Menhaden, North Ferry’s newest boat, entering Greenport Harbor after a voyage from Maine, where she was built.

The newest boat in the North Ferry fleet – the Menhaden – steamed into Greenport Harbor a little after 7:30 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Onboard were North Ferry Manager Bridg Hunt and his crew of Tom Graffagnino, Chris Corcoran and Jason Brewer.

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO The happy crew on the maiden voyage, from left, Tom Graffagnino, Bridg Hunt, Chris Corcoran and Jason Brewer.

It was the Menhaden’s first voyage, a 28-hour trip home from the Maine shipyard where she was built.

After testing and some fine-tuning, the ferry will go into service between Greenport and Shelter Island.

The Reporter will post updates on North Ferry’s  shining new vessel.

CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO Shipshape, ready and waiting to go to work.

Comments

comments
, , , , ,