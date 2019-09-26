Get your dancin’ shoes 

The Tom & Lisa Band have some concerts coming up, both on and off the Island. The Island-based band has a busy fall schedule of various performances on the Island and throughout the South Fork — including a well-known festival in Sag Harbor.

“We are thrilled to be making our first appearance at the Sag Harbor American Music Festival,” said Tom.

Shelter Islanders Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw have been making music together for over 35 years and their performance draws from a wide range of genres including folk, blues, bluegrass, jazz and rock. With the addition five years ago of Berklee-trained bassist Doug Broder and multi-instrumentalist and music educator Steve Uh, The Tom & Lisa Band has been able to develop creative arrangements of classic songs while also adding a growing number of original compositions.

On the production side, Tom and Lisa presented the mandolin/fiddle duo of Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Bay Street in the fall of 2017 and continue to be heavily involved with the music at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Regulars at Baron’s Cove, Coast Grill and Townline BBQ, The Tom & Lisa Band also have standing dates with several East End fairs and festivals. An increased presence on the South Fork has led to collaborations with a host of excellent musicians including bassist Henry Goode Jr, drummers Scott Hewett and Brian Johnson and guitarist Jeff Levitt.

Last fall The Tom & Lisa Band recorded several songs at Monk Music in East Hampton and hope to release a full CD in 2020.

The Tom & Lisa Band fall schedule

Friday, Sept. 27, 4:30-7 p.m.: Join the Nature Conservancy and The Tom & Lisa Band as they celebrate fall at Uplands Farm Sanctuary, 250 Lawrence Hill Road, Cold Spring Harbor.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 4 p.m., the band is part of the Sag Harbor American Music Festival’s lineup while playing at Sanctuary Home, 11 Bridge St., Sag Harbor. sagharbormusic.org

Friday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m.: Join the “Large Print Edition” version of The Tom & Lisa Band with Tom, Doug Broder and Jeff Levitt, for some relaxing dinner music at the Osprey Bar & Lounge, 11 Stearns Point Road #2, Shelter Island Heights.

Friday, Oct. 18, 8-11 p.m.: Listen to The Tom & Lisa Band jam at Townline BBQ, 3593 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.: East Hampton Fall Festival features The Tom & Lisa Band at Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-5 p.m.: The Tom & Lisa Band perform during Oktoberfest at Baron’s Cove Hotel, 31 West Water St., Sag Harbor.

Comments

comments